Insider Buying: Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) Insider Purchases 2,396,485 Shares of Stock

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology acquired 2,396,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,980,295.05.

Calithera Biosciences stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,121. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. Calithera Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $143.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALA shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup set a $8.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Calithera Biosciences by 18.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

