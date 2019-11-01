Insider Buying: Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Acquires 450 Shares of Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Director Charles E. Kranich bought 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,716.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PWOD stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $215.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 24,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

