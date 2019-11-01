Insider Selling: Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Antibe Therapeutics Inc (CVE:ATE) Director Roderick John Flower sold 120,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.45, for a total value of C$53,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$94,558.94.

CVE:ATE opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.30 million and a PE ratio of -8.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.36. Antibe Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.01.

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Antibe Therapeutics Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

