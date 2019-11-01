Insider Selling: Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CFO Sells 21,265 Shares of Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total value of $1,240,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Barnes Group stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.27. 289,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,196. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.39 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.25.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.42 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 10.38%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on B shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Barnes Group by 37.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

