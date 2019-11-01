Insider Selling: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) CAO Sells $219,953.80 in Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $15.28 on Friday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $145.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDN. Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Argus raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,663,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,106,000 after buying an additional 311,534 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,368,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,051 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,170,000 after acquiring an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,469,000 after acquiring an additional 764,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,188,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 17,558 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

