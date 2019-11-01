Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Sells $22,860,995.04 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $22,860,995.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,108,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,748,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,356,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,594,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,866,448 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,319,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,589 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,688,862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,269,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446,292 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

