Insider Selling: Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director Sells 32,000 Shares of Stock

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Director John Assaly sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.08, for a total transaction of C$1,442,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$339,272.08.

TSE DOL opened at C$44.31 on Friday. Dollarama Inc has a 12 month low of C$30.70 and a 12 month high of C$52.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$46.21.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$946.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$935.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc will post 2.1199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$48.40.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

