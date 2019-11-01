Insider Selling: Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Sells 5,677 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $359,410.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.32 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 298.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,972 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at $93,386,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

