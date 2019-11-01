Insider Selling: Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Sells 689 Shares of Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $100,380.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,769,161.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shacey Petrovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of Insulet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60.

Shares of PODD traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.48. The stock had a trading volume of 493,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.55 and its 200 day moving average is $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,929.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

