Insider Selling: NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,827,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NV5 Global stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.66. 114,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $942.54 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.44. NV5 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $96.70.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 49.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

NVEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Recommended Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.