Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Richelle E. Burr sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $12,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PLAB traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.95. 363,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,120. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $843.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average is $9.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.13 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Northland Securities set a $15.00 target price on Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,183,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,754,000 after buying an additional 70,187 shares during the period. Voit & Company LLC raised its stake in Photronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Photronics by 34.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 46,622 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Photronics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Photronics by 5.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 537,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

