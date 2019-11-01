Insider Selling: Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CEO Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $469,095.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,513,812.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. 1,306,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,823. Skyline Co. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $32.44.

Get Skyline alerts:

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,062,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,364,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,940,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 797,675 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,154,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,616,000 after acquiring an additional 688,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyline by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 434,899 shares in the last quarter.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.