Insider Selling: StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) Major Shareholder Sells $503,415.74 in Stock

StoneMor Partners L.P. (NYSE:STON) major shareholder Value Equity Holdings Oaktree sold 470,482 shares of StoneMor Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total transaction of $503,415.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Value Equity Holdings Oaktree also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Value Equity Holdings Oaktree sold 56,715 shares of StoneMor Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $61,252.20.

STON opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. StoneMor Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.63.

StoneMor Partners (NYSE:STON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter. StoneMor Partners had a negative return on equity of 3,024.29% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $78.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneMor Partners during the second quarter worth $608,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 33.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 215,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,632 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 12.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 901,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of StoneMor Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,052,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneMor Partners Company Profile

StoneMor Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The company's cemetery products and services include interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum crypts, cremation niches, and perpetual care rights; merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers and grave marker bases, and memorials; and installation services for burial vaults, caskets, and other cemetery merchandise, as well as others.

