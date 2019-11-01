Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,313 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,180 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $21,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,204,894,000 after buying an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Intel by 806.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $357,766,000 after buying an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $460,532,000 after buying an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $215,136,000 after buying an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4,885.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $254,860,000 after buying an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 5,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $249,430.60. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,713.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $498,952.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,569 shares of company stock worth $691,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. 1,273,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,788,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $59.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.81.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

