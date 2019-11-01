IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on IGXT. ValuEngine lowered IntelGenx Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IntelGenx Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of IntelGenx Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IntelGenx Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

IGXT stock opened at $0.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.82. IntelGenx Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 179.90% and a negative net margin of 541.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IntelGenx Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IntelGenx Technologies

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers RIZAPORT, an oral thin film formulation of rizatriptan benzoate for the treatment of acute migraines. The company's products under development comprise INT0001/2004, an anti-hypertension drug; INT0004/2006, an antidepressant; INT0007/2006 for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0008/2008 for migraine; INT0010/2006 for the treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid dependence; INT0036/2013 for schizophrenia; and INT0043/2015 to treat Alzheimer's disease.

