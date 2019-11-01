InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.53

InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.53 and traded as low as $29.50. InterGroup shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $68.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.29.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InterGroup stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InterGroup Corp (NASDAQ:INTG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.50% of InterGroup worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG)

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

