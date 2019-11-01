Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,040.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Intermolecular from $1,100.00 to $1,040.00 and set an “add” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Intermolecular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Intermolecular to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intermolecular from $1,100.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Intermolecular stock remained flat at $$1.19 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.17. Intermolecular has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.25.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMI. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter valued at $2,421,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intermolecular by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,689 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter valued at $1,656,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter valued at $1,167,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intermolecular by 145.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intermolecular Company Profile

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

