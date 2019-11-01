Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.77. Interpace Diagnostics Group shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

IDXG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interpace Diagnostics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.76.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 65.86% and a negative return on equity of 42.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,154 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 433,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

