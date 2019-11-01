INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ICAGY. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. INTL CONS AIRL/S currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S stock traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 6,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,947. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 72.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.