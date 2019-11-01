Intu Properties (LON:INTU) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

Intu Properties (LON:INTU)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTU. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Intu Properties currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 82.23 ($1.07).

LON:INTU opened at GBX 45 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Intu Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.82 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 199.85 ($2.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 68.06. The stock has a market cap of $609.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.41.

In other news, insider Robert Allen purchased 100,000 shares of Intu Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,960.41).

Intu Properties Company Profile

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including eight of the top-20, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

