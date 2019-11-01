Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 135.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 705,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,045,000 after buying an additional 406,317 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 427,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,043,000 after acquiring an additional 122,185 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,182,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,765 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 141,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,023 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.41. 139,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,210. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $110.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.75.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.