Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,850 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,422% compared to the average volume of 113 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPMC shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

BPMC traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,776. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $44.58 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.14.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.12). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 4,268.74% and a negative return on equity of 73.73%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $34,868.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $34,868.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony L. Boral sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $800,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,340 shares of company stock worth $3,365,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 54.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 72.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter valued at $2,527,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

