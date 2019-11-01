IONChain (IONC) Trading Up 10.4% Over Last Week

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. IONChain has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $124,431.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. During the last week, IONChain has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IONChain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00216432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.01402652 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00029345 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00114441 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.