IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Shares Down 14.8%

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) shares fell 14.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, 100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 261,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06.

IP Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPZYF)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.