Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.93 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

