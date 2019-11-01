iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Wharton Business Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,140 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 3.9% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $38,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $457,000. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 151,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 14,776 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.50. The company had a trading volume of 170,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,715. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $79.39 and a one year high of $96.00.

