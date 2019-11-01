iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $307.28. The company had a trading volume of 737,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,006,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $299.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $306.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

