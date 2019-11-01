iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Shares Down 0.4%

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.84 and last traded at $48.84, 6 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF by 89.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,054,000 after acquiring an additional 534,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $746,000.

