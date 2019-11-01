iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Purchased by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KXI. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

KXI stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,407. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $55.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.35.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

