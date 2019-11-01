iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,976,000. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 1,712,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,548,000 after buying an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $67.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $67.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

