iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.37% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $91,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 14,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 7,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $44.84.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

