iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $164.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $165.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

