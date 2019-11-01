iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 73,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.29. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

