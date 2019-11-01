iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,834,000 after buying an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,679,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,589,000 after buying an additional 89,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,350,000 after buying an additional 184,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,340,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,231,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,281,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 60,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.25 on Friday, reaching $131.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $130.84.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

