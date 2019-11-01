iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.28. 444,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,713. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

