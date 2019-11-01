iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) is Smithfield Trust Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,442,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,048 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 7.2% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $72,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 788.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NEAR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.27. 2,686,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.27. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.