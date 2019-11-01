iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 7,899,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 508% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,549 shares.The stock last traded at $116.21 and had previously closed at $116.06.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average is $115.27.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,355,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,051,000 after buying an additional 335,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,296,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,677,000 after buying an additional 131,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,450,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,956,000 after buying an additional 221,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 1,859,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,645,000 after buying an additional 897,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:TIP)

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

