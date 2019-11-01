iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 9.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 261,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,705,000 after buying an additional 30,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,070,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,461,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 91,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,303 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $212.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.69. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $148.42 and a 12-month high of $213.71.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

