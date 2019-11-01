J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.88.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens set a $124.00 target price on J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday.

Shares of JBHT traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,849. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.11 and a 200 day moving average of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 28.34%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $175,005.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,237.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $151,128.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,859.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,950 shares of company stock valued at $9,803,681. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $411,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in J B Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 845,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,272,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 64.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,549,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,512,766,000 after buying an additional 6,466,645 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

