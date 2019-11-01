J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Trading Up 5.2%

J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)’s stock price was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.82, approximately 274,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 649,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JILL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. J.Jill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market cap of $77.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.36.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. J.Jill had a negative net margin of 11.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $180.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that J.Jill Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Menta Capital LLC acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.Jill during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in J.Jill by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

