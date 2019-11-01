Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in October

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 396,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 38.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 60.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,709. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.27. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $152.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $393.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

