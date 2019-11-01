James E. Moylan, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

James E. Moylan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ciena alerts:

On Tuesday, October 15th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $75,460.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $75,520.00.

On Tuesday, September 17th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $81,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $84,220.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $83,400.00.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $960.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.64 million. Ciena had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 51,945 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 8.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 40.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 95,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CIEN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners set a $51.00 price target on shares of Ciena and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.