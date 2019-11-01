James Investment Research Inc. Has $13.23 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,419 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $13,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Coleman Howard acquired 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

TIP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,348,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,815. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $118.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

