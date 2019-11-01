James Investment Research Inc. Purchases 3,893 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 22,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. acquired 1,354 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.77.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,717. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $399.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.19.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

