James Investment Research Inc. Sells 31,463 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,463 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.08% of NRG Energy worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2,259.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 405,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 388,294 shares in the last quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 9,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 758.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 1,318,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,151. NRG Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $32.63 and a 1-year high of $43.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 4.98%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.