James Investment Research Inc. Sells 448 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 262,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,405,000 after acquiring an additional 131,569 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 28,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 95,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 38,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 9,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VLO stock traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.67. 1,888,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.79. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $68.81 and a 1-year high of $101.44.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

