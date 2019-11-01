James Wilson Acquires 1,400 Shares of Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.85 per share, with a total value of C$13,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 263,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,598,430.

CVE SYZ opened at C$10.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.95 million and a PE ratio of 18.96. Sylogist Ltd has a 12 month low of C$9.75 and a 12 month high of C$14.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.23.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark downgraded Sylogist from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

