Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $9,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,140,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,734,798,000 after acquiring an additional 557,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,864,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,313,000 after buying an additional 834,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,382,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,128,000 after buying an additional 240,111 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,909,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,929,000 after buying an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,542,000 after buying an additional 144,836 shares during the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AFLAC alerts:

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at $590,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFLAC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,770. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $57.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. AFLAC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on AFLAC from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

See Also: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.