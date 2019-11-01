Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 21,871 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 399,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.33% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,288,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 289,113 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,083,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,034,000 after purchasing an additional 195,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,615,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 190,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 297,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,376. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $21.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.18.

