Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,272 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $141,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price objective (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,275.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,189.97.

Amazon.com stock traded up $18.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,795.57. 113,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,153. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,763.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1,842.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a market capitalization of $873.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.14, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $40,737,808 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

